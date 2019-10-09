Meet the woman who has visited every country in the world

A Ugandan-born woman, Jessica Nabongo has reportedly visited every country in the world. She becomes officially the first black woman to do so.

Jessica Nabongo, a UN employee now a travel blogger, decided in 2016 to visit all 193 countries in the world.

According to a CNN reporting she achieved the target on October 6 arriving in Seychelles, the last country on her list.

She also made it to two other countries the UN calls “non-observer status” territories, taking her total to 195.

“Welcome to the Seychelles!! Country 195 of 195! So much to say but for now I will just say thank you to this entire community for all of your support. This was our journey and thanks to all of you who came along for the ride!!,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Nabongo was born in Detroit to Ugandan parents. She started her travels by first visiting Japan to teach English.

When she secured a job at the United Nations, Nabongo got the chance to also travel to Benin and then Italy.

Those travels sparked her quest to conquer the rest of the world.

Officially only 150 people are known to have visited every country on earth.

Many of those who achieved this were white men.

Nabongo has now founded a company called Jet Black, to push her passion for travels.

Source: Africafeeds.com