Meet Kafayat Sanni, Nigeria’s first female fighter jet pilot

Kafayat Sanni has made history becoming Nigeria’s first female fighter jet pilot.

Sanni in 2017 emerged as the overall best pilot at the Nigerian Armed Forces 401 Flying Training School in Kaduna State.

Her reward was her travel to the United States of America to train at the US Aviation Leadership Programme.

Sanni successfully completed her studies and training and returned home to be decorated alongside 12 new fighter pilots at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday.

She also trained at the Starlite International Training Academy, South Africa for 14 months, to become the first female combat helicopter pilot.

Sanni told Punch newspaper that “It is a privilege for me to be winged as the first female fighter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force.

My appreciation first goes to the Almighty God for making this possible for me. It also goes to the Chief of the Air Staff for giving me the opportunity and for making this possible.”

“What I wanted to do”

Sanni said becoming a fighter jet pilot “was what I wanted to do. And I felt that everyone is not supposed to fold their arms and watch what is happening in our country.”

[embedded content]

She said that “I am also just going to join my male counterparts in the insurgency fight and every other thing that have been going on in our country. So I am just going to get there and play my part.”

Sanni also had some advice for young Nigerians saying “They should always strive to be the best and put in their efforts. They should never look at anything that seems to want to overpower or overshadow them.

For me, you can always attempt things and if they do not work out well; fine. But at every point in time, you just need to put in your best.”

