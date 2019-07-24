Mayor of Mogadishu, other officials hurt in Somalia suicide blast -relative

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – A suicide bomb attack on local government headquarters injured the mayor of Mogadishu and several other officials on Wednesday, a relative of one of the victims told Reuters.

“The blast injured many local officials including my cousin,” said Mohamed Abdullahi. “The Mogadishu mayor is also injured … A suicide bomber walked into the meeting hall and blew up himself.”

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Katharine Houreld, Editing by William Maclean