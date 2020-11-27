Maximizing your winnings at slots with one simple strategy

– Advertisement –





As slot games are games based on luck, there is no absolute way in which you can guarantee yourself a win, but there are ways in which you can increase your likelihood.

Depending on how you like to play, the type of slots games at www.666casino.com you prefer and your bankroll, should all be taken into consideration but there are some general rules that can help you. The most common is the following:

Increase your Bet Size

By altering the size of your bet and, if possible, doing so until you are at the maximum bet size possible, you will be able to increase and maximise your ability to win whilst you are playing on your favourite slots game.

Though one single high bet does leave you with a lower chance of having one winning spin, if you are fortunate enough to be able to win on this spin, you win will definitely be much larger than if you had placed a lower bet.

The higher the bet that you can place, the better the win will be when it lands. But we do understand that this is not always the most viable of options, especially if your bankroll is not enormous or you are wanting to be able to play for a longer period of time.

If either or both of these situations relate to you, then make sure that you play within your bankroll and just increase your limit enough to make a difference but not so much that you will barely get any spins out of the credit you have.

Why Bet the Max?

When you compare one slots game with another, we are all drawn in by the seemingly incredible quantities of money that are available within the maximum jackpots. It is not often made clear that you have to play slots game in a certain way to be in with a chance of landing this size of jackpot though.

But you should be aware that to be in with a chance of being able to win the maximum jackpot available, which is the amount of money always advertised to draw in as many players as possible to the game, you have to play with the maximum bet limit.

Playing with lower stakes will enable you to win sizeable quantities of cash, but you will never be able to win that big jackpot prize unless your betting limit is maxed out.

If your main reason for playing slots games is to try and win the jackpot prize, then you need to be aware of the max bet rule, as you will not be able to win any bigger prize unless you are playing in this way. This may seem extreme but unfortunately, this is the case on every single slots game.

Set Your Bankroll

Before you start playing any sort of slots game, you should always set yourself up with a bankroll. This is the amount of money that you are happy to spend and are able to lose without it having a negative impact on you or your life, if you are not fortunate enough to be able to win anything in return.

To be a responsible slots players, you should always create a bankroll prior to play and you should never increase your bankroll whilst you are playing and are already drawn in by the game itself.

If you start playing slots games with more money than you can afford or increasing your bankroll whilst you are playing, not only is this irresponsible, but this could also lead to bankruptcy, financial issues and even gambling addiction.

To avoid this, you need to be aware of the signs and should only ever play when you are in a good, positive mood and when the concept of playing on slots game is still a fun idea. Failure to do so could be disastrous, both for you and others around you.

Maximise your Winnings Further

To further increase your ability to be able to win whilst playing on slot games, being aware that sometimes the simpler slots game can be the more effective games at paying out.

We are all so easily drawn in by the glitz and glamour of the aesthetically pleasing slots games, but sometimes, the less visually appealing slots have been created to keep the number of players down purposefully so that the number of wins can be kept high.

This is also the case for the number of bonus features and free spins available. The more added extras within a game tend to see the less opportunity for winning big. This is interesting and is not highly known but seem to be very much the case.

The more options a game has, the lower the winning chances, as the odds seem to be decreased drastically. You may see a lot of lower value wins on the slots games with lots of extra features, but they rarely give you the big wins which most slots players are so eagerly awaiting.

How to Maximise Your Winnings on Slots Effectively

It seems that, although there are lots of different pieces of advice floating around, there are a couple of techniques that cross over amongst different sources. Increasing your bet size and betting to the max are the best things that you can do in order to effectively and easily maximise your chance of winning big on slots games.

These are not the only ways and may not always be feasible for your bankroll, but they are certainly the most trusted methods.

Before you use these techniques though, you should always create a bankroll for yourself and stay within this bankroll at all times. Do not increase your limit as you play and only ever play when you are feeling happy and positive so as to avoid any negative impact on your health or financial status overall.

You are not looking for a way to develop a gambling addiction, you are looking for a more effective way to win the biggest jackpot when playing slots.

Sourced from Africa Feeds