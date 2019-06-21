Mauritania President takes stock of his 10 years in office

Mauritania President Mohammed Ould Abdelaziz who is coming to the end of his tenure is taking stock of his achievements in the ten years he has been in office.

The President highlighted the energy sector progress and stability in the country during a press conference in Nouakchott on Wednesday.

“It was only in 2010, one year after my arrival, that we were able to overcome our difficulties related to the inadequacy of our energy production to produce enough energy to export to neighbouring countries, so I think it is a very great success,” said Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, outgoing president of Mauritania

President Ould Abdelaziz, who has worked to reorganize the national army, has succeeded in securing his country’s borders in the rather problematic Sahel region. Some analysts noted his achievements as one of G5 Sahel joint force leaders.

“We think we have the wrong target, the problem is not a force that must be installed in Mali to stabilize itself, it is not a stabilizing force, it is a force that must fight against armed people with whom we cannot negotiate, with whom we do not negotiate, with whom we must not discuss,” said Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, outgoing president of Mauritania.

The man who violently interrupted the Mauritanian democratic process on 6 August 2008 is not a candidate for a third term. Six candidates are in the running for the June 22nd election. The first peaceful transfer of power in this country of 4 million people.