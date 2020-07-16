Maracana silenced at Brazil 1950

Brazil suffered a shock loss as Uruguay won the FIFA World Cup on this day in 1950

Uruguay came from behind to snatch their second World Cup triumph

An expectant World Cup record crowd was hoping to see Brazil claim a maiden title

It is one of the greatest shocks in FIFA World Cup™ history. After storming to the final match after a series of emphatic victories, 1950 hosts Brazil looked destined to claim their first world crown and went into their final round meeting with Uruguay only needing a draw to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy.

La Celeste, returning to the tournament for the first time since 1930, had other ideas. In a game known as the Maracanazo, a partisan crowd at the packed Maracana was silenced when Uruguay came from behind to record a 2-1 victory against the hosts, with Alcides Ghiggia netting the famous winner to secure a second world title for his country.

The above footage is part of FIFA’s archive of videos highlighting significant stories in FIFA World Cup history