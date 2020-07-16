Maracana silenced at Brazil 1950
- Brazil suffered a shock loss as Uruguay won the FIFA World Cup on this day in 1950
- Uruguay came from behind to snatch their second World Cup triumph
- An expectant World Cup record crowd was hoping to see Brazil claim a maiden title
It is one of the greatest shocks in FIFA World Cup™ history. After storming to the final match after a series of emphatic victories, 1950 hosts Brazil looked destined to claim their first world crown and went into their final round meeting with Uruguay only needing a draw to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy.
La Celeste, returning to the tournament for the first time since 1930, had other ideas. In a game known as the Maracanazo, a partisan crowd at the packed Maracana was silenced when Uruguay came from behind to record a 2-1 victory against the hosts, with Alcides Ghiggia netting the famous winner to secure a second world title for his country.
The above footage is part of FIFA’s archive of videos highlighting significant stories in FIFA World Cup history