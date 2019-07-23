Mamane to start a school for comedians

*Renowned Nigerien comedian Mamane has announced his plans to construct the first ever comedy school to offer training to entertainment professionals.

*

He hopes the school will create more employment opportunities for the youth.

“This is providing jobs to young Africans, giving hope to these young people, telling them that we can create jobs here in Africa, so stay at home and let this kind of initiative multiply, let there be comedy training centres at the level of more manual professions,” said Mamane, comedian.

The author, actor, director and now business man hopes to create more employment opportunities opening the school in the coming two to three years, calling it the project of his life. However, the school has been met with some resistance, with jihadists set against the idea.

“We are all Muslims, Christians we are human beings and it will be a school to really teach people freedom, the love of life, living together is what we want,” said Mamane, comedian .

Mamane hopes that this school will offer an outlet to young people in the Sahel region battling terrorism and migrating to Europe.