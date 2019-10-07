Mali: U.N. peacekeeper killed, five wounded in two attacks

The U.N. mission (MINUSMA) has said that a U.N. peacekeeper was killed on Sunday at a mine site in Mali.

Four others were also wounded when their vehicle hit an explosive device in northern Mali.

The troops were patrolling near the village of Aguelhok when the blast occurred.

U.N. mission spokesman Olivier Salgado said in a tweet that on Sunday, peacekeepers in Mali’s central region of Mopti also exchanged fire with members of an unidentified armed group.

One peacekeeper was also wounded in that incident.

“MINUSMA chief (Mahamat Saleh) Annadif strongly condemns the recent resurgence of this type of attacks, particularly in the centre of the country,” he said.

Most parts of Mali has been characterized by violence and conflict.

It is a conflict started in Mali in 2012 when Islamists hijacked an ethnic uprising by Tuaregs in the north.

Mali’s ethnic crisis has often been exploited by Jihadist groups as well to boost recruitment and operations.

Source: Africafeeds.com