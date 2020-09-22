Malawi’s CSO against dictatorship in street vendors sweeping exercise

Blantyre City Council demolishes shops in undesignated places in Limbe

The Millennium Information and Resource, one of the renowned Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that advocate for right of vulnerable, has faulted councils in the country for using force especially when removing vendors that operate along the streets.

The Kasungu based organization said this on Wednesday when the concerned vendors and council officials in the district battled on the same.

According to the organization’s executive director Reverend Flywell Somanje the councils should learn to use dialogue which is paramount in a democratic country like Malawi.

Somanje said vendors tend to lose their properties and businesses due to such violent and “inhuman ” exercise.

“Have been seeing council officials grabbing business items from vendors, demolishing their properties. This is not good at all. We are not in a dictatorship. The councils need to invite the vendors to a dialogue. They need to agree one thing after hearing their side than just using force,” said Somanje.

Meanwhile, street vendors in Kasungu have vowed not to leave the restricted areas unless the council remove all Indian business operators who have shops close to the road.

James Mbewe one of the vendors said such Indian business operators are also doing their businesses in illegal areas just as street vendors.

“Their shops were marked X by the same council. Meaning those shops are close to the road but up to now, they [Asians] are still using them and unfortunately, the officials are only dealing with us. That is why we have vowed to leave this area if the Mwenyes [Asians] do the same,” they said.

Kasungu municipality Mayor, Socrates Jere mobile phone was out of reach when contacted.

