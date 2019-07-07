Malawian President condemns disputed poll protests

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika on Saturday condemned protests by thousands of people who gathered in Lilongwe last week to denounce his re-election in May.

Protesters have been demonstrating for nearly two months against results of the presidential election and are calling for the resignation of chairperson of the electoral commission, Jane Ansah.

The Head of State accused organizers of the protest of plotting to overthrow his government and warned them that the authorities would treat them harshly.

“The violence you see is calculated to make Malawi a lawless state. That is why they want to undermine all the democratic institutions that ensure law and order in this country”, President Mutharika said.

Malawi, a small state in southern Africa, has been in a political crisis since the general elections on May 21.

After Peter Mutharika’s re-election in 2014, the opposition has increased the number of demonstrations in the country. These protests have been dispersed severally by the police using tear gas.

