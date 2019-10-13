Making Futures: The stories of young African entrepreneurs

A book detailing the exciting, challenging and dynamic stories of some young African entrepreneurs has been launched in Ghana’s capital Accra.

The book was written by another young and dynamic entrepreneur, Sangu Delle who is a Ghanaian.

Publisher of the 304 page book is Cassava Republic Press.

Patrick Awuah, founder of a leading University in Ghana, Ashesi University, launched the book in Accra.

First copies of the book were auctioned for a total amount of $9,250 (50,000 Ghana cedis) to support an entrepreneurship project at the Ashesi University.

So overwhelmed by all the love today! 200+ people trekked through the heavy rains to show so much love and support. And we raised 50,000 for Ashesi!!! I love you all so much ❤️❤️❤️#MakingFutures. — Sangu (@SanguDelle) October 12, 2019

The Book

Making Futures brings together 18 young entrepreneurs from 14 countries doing incredible work across the continent.

The stories of these entrepreneurs are both inspirational and aspirational; providing a template for readers who might be interested in embarking on their own entrepreneurial journey.

Readers also get the chance to see the incredible energy and work that is happening across the continent.

The book contains “the story of David Sengeh, who has worked on combating malaria and lack of energy in Sierra Leone before turning to custom-made prosthetics”.

There is also the story of Farida Bedwei, co-founder of the largest microfinance banking software platform in Ghana.

@SanguDelle explains that investors need to recognise and support the diversity of entrepreneurship in Africa. He also speaks to observations from funders, about women who run businesses on the continent. #MakingFutures @CassavaRepublic @ImpactHubAccra pic.twitter.com/5C6ZTbQzF3 — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) October 12, 2019

“These are entrepreneurs who are helping to reconfigure the narrative about Africa by simply making things for the masses of their population.

They represent what is possible and what can be scaled up in different African contexts, despite the dysfunctionality witnessed across the continent,” the overview noted.

Readers are given the chance to access potential business ideas through the “diversity of stories”.

They also learn “a little about the history of that country and what it takes to build a business in an emerging economy.”

It was a real pleasure to interview @SanguDelle at the launch of his book #MakingFutures this evening. Thanks writing this important book, Sangu. pic.twitter.com/dyJBel6Utu — Patrick Awuah Jr (@PatrickAwuahJr) October 12, 2019

The Author

Sangu Delle is a Pan-African entrepreneur and investor. He is also the Managing Director of Africa Health Holdings and Chairman of Golden Palm Investments Corporation.

He has been an early investor in several African tech startups including Andela, mPharma and Flutterwave.

Sangu graduated with a BA in African Studies and Economics from Harvard College, a Doctor of Law from Harvard Law School, and a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Thank you @Ashesi @PatrickAwuahJr #Impacthubghana and all the people who came out to the launch of @SanguDelle’s #MakingFutures. Next stop is Joburg, Cape Town, Accra and Lagos. https://t.co/DNrB8E6SxF — Cassava Republic (@CassavaRepublic) October 12, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com