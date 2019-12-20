Major celebrity feuds that got Nigerians talking in 2019

T

he imperative of culture to the socio-economic development of a nation was again brought to the fore at the 11th Distinguished Ben Enwonwu Annual Lecture held recently at the AGIP Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, and themed Art: An Instrument for Peace, Conflict Resolution and Socio-economic Transformation.

The 11th Distinguished Ben Enwonwu Lecture aims to promote peace and conflict resolution by creating social transformation and change. The lecture also aimed to address systemic oppression, such as racism, colonialism, sexism, religious fanaticism, violent extremism, and relations in mainstream institutions and practices.

In her address, the Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms. Harriet Thompson, who was the guest speaker, noted that over recent decades, across the world, there’s been a boom in the creative industries, a recognition that festivals, fairs and exhibitions, as well as music, film theatre and visual arts can contribute significantly to economic prosperity, stressing that culture is not incidental but fundamental to humanity.

“Across the world, people began to look again at the links between culture and health, culture and education, culture and citizenship. Looking at culture not as a separate issue alongside other day-to-day aspects of life, but as an inalienable dimension of all aspects of our lives as individuals and as communities,” she said.

According to her, culture is clearly central – for good or for ill – to many aspects of social development too. “Cultural practices, local customs and values are an inalienable part of society, inextricably woven through every aspect. We know, for example, how much bigger the global economy would be – how many people that additional wealth could lift out of poverty – if women were able to play a full role in society and the economy. And equally we know that the reasons for women not playing that full role are long held, cultural values and norms that will take many years to change. That’s true right across the world, not just here in Nigeria. But just thinking about Nigeria, the reality is, if I were Nigerian, my husband would likely be standing here in my place. And so those cultural values and norms must change. Not because I as British Deputy High Commissioner think they should, but because those values and norms are holding Nigeria back.

“But just as culture can hold back change, culture and arts can equally support change, here in Nigeria and across the world.

“On a very basic level, there are many examples of traditional arts and crafts being used for poverty alleviation – I would suggest a form of economic transformation, perhaps the most important – as people are supported to turn time honoured traditions into small enterprises, and, when it’s women producing these works, as is often the case, gender inequality is also tackled.”

Continuing, she said: “But looking a little deeper, engagement with the arts has the potential to change each one of us, on a personal, individual level, not only affecting our moods and attention span, but also promoting better self-awareness and better social knowledge. There are many and varied studies that demonstrate, for example, how a knowledge of music increases the capacity for reasoning, how theatre can teach us how to interpret complex situations or the motivations of our fellow human beings. Regular contact with the arts help develop our ability for critical thinking, to recognise others, to think differently, , to imagine new realities or solutions to age old problems. Engagement with the arts helps develop empathy, encourages people to look at things from new perspectives, and to understand others better. Even to the non-expert, it’s clear how important these things are for building stronger societies and, after times of trouble, building peace.”

She noted that throughout history art has been used as a means of raising awareness, changing behaviours, and critiquing aspects of society, politics or leadership. This is the prime opportunity for me to mention Fela Kuti, as famous for his scathing attacks on the regime of the time as he was for being the pioneer of Afrobeat. Less controversially, organisations like Julie’s Bicycle in the UK, and Five Cowries in Nigeria use art to raise awareness of issues such as climate change, sustainable development and education, and ultimately to encourage people to change their behaviours. From the murals in Belfast, in my country, to the paintings under Falomo Bridge just round the corner, this is art in action, not just something to be looked at in air-conditioned buildings.

“And I’m glad that the UK has also been involved in such work here in Nigeria. Programmes such as Disfix, through which the British Council brought together UK dance company Candoco with Nigerian dancers Qudus and Ijodee to challenge perceptions about the aesthetics of bodies and dance, and about disability. The project brought together disabled and non-disabled artists in performances across the UK and Nigeria – including in a public park here in Lagos. The project aimed to shift people’s perceptions of disability, from something that requires fixing or evokes pity, to something more positive, life-affirming and independent. The project managed to reach nearly half a million audience members. I am as proud of this as of anything else we have done.”

Ms. Thompson further stated that arts and culture are particularly effective as they’re able to engage people in their own cultural language, and to foster mutual understanding.

“Locally led art-related initiatives, based on deep understanding of local values and traditions, can provide a safe space, a more neutral ground than direct peace-building programmes. They bring people together around a shared goal rather than the issues related to the conflict. The opportunity to express oneself helps individuals and communities to heal after trauma, to come together, to be reconciled, to find peace and to strengthen resilience.

“So if art is so effective in promoting peace and speaking out, why don’t we see more of it today? The Nigerian art scene is booming – it’s one of the things I love about being here. But, and this is an observation rather than a criticism, much of it is art for art’s sake, celebrating skills, beauty and creativity; showing new perspectives on the world around us; rather than art to make a point, art as critique or advocacy, art as an inclusive means of expression or of healing and of coming together.

“Perhaps to urge all of us – and I’ll include the British Government in this – to recognise the impact that art can have, the centrality of culture to so much of what we’re striving to achieve as we work towards a better brighter future for societies across the world and here in Nigeria.”

According to her, art isn’t a luxury for the wealthy elites, it’s the means by which people can engage with and understand their complex and messy reality. “It isn’t nice to have, it’s who we are. It therefore shouldn’t be the first thing to go as governments under pressure look to make savings, and in particular, it can’t be ignored in societies like Nigeria where there are conflicts and so many tensions to be overcome, bridges built and divisions healed. “Culture is not incidental but fundamental to humanity. If we want to transform humanity – whether that be through supporting peace or promoting socio-economic transformation – art and culture must be at the heart of those efforts.”





Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Related