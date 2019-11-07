Madagascar’s persistent electricity crisis [Business Africa]

The persistent electricity crisis in Madagascar is catastrophic, according to the Ministry of Energy. The island is struggling to address the challenge of electrification.

It is one of the poorest countries in terms of electricity coverage.

With only 15% of the country connected to the grid. Madagascar currently produces 417 megawatts of electricity and aims to “build at least 1,100 kilometres of lines over the next five years to increase the country’s electrification rate from 15% to 50%”.

And then, majority of African countries are struggling to to maintain sufficient agricultural production in the face of global warming.

How can we produce enough food to feed a continent that is becoming warmer? This is an, increasingly, urgent issue as Africa moves towards a widespread economic crisis that has now led to rising food prices.

Some states, such as; Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Morocco and Zambia have put in place priority investment plans of $300 to $400 million each to prevent these famine risks.