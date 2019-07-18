Madagascar’s ”Avenue of the Baobabs” [Travel]

It is considered one of the most beautiful natural areas in Africa due to its spectacular and imposing ensemble.

“The Baobab Alley”, is a group of baobabs that line the dirt road between Morondava and Belon’i in the Menabe region of western Madagascar, a protected area, since 2007.

This tourist attraction disappeared, but now an NGO is working to preserve the site and train locals so they can benefit from the resources generated from tourism.

So, the important thing for us is to improve the situation in the area from day to day.

Our Cedric Lyonnel Sehossolo has been speaking to the Executive Director of ‘‘Fanamby Global’‘, Ambriamanama Kiana on this week’s edition of Travel on the Morning Call.