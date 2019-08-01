Madagascar: British student dies after opening plane door

Police in Madagascar have revealed that a British student who was studying at the Cambridge University died after falling from a plane.

The student, according to police fell to her death on the African island nation when she opened the door of a small plane in mid-air.

Alana Cutland, 19 was from Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire. UK Foreign Office confirmed that Cutland died last week.

She was studying natural sciences at Robinson College and went to Madagascar for an internship.

It is still not known yet why Cutland opened the door of the aircraft mid-air.

But media reports say she may have been suffering from a severe reaction to anti-malaria drugs.

A police colonel, Jafisambatra Ravoavy told the BBC that the deceased opened the door of the plane soon after it took off on 25 July.

Cutland’s body is yet to be recovered as police continue with their search for her body.

Her family expressed sadness about Cutland’s death describing it as the death of “a bright, independent young woman”.

The family also said Cutland “was always so kind and supportive to her family and friends, which resulted in her having a very special connection with a wide network of people from all walks of her life, who we know will miss her dearly”.

Source: Africafeeds.com