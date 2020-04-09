Residents of Madagascar capital Antananarivo flocked transport terminals on Tuesday in a bid to travel out of the capital to their hometowns.

Many passengers are seizing the opportunity as the country announced a brief relaxation of restrictions on movement. Hundreds stormed taxi and bus parks to escape the prolonged coronavirus containment.

Transport and Tourism Minister Joël Randriamandranto, said measures have been put in place to curb any chances of spread of the virus: “All travellers get through with a temperature check of course. Another measure that has also been taken is that all passengers in the cars, whether shared taxis or private cars, must wear a mask.”

But for Remy Rakotonirina, a passenger who is returning to Mahajanga in the north of Madagascar keeping a positive spirit was key in these times: “For me it’s important to not be scared, the most important thing for me is getting home. I try not to think about the disease, as people are returning home, I’m going home too.”

Delila Razanamandimby, another passenger said home was home and he preferred to be home in theses times: “Oh no! I just want to go back home! Even if I have to die from it, I would rather die in my home town than die here.”

But for one of the drivers who had been off the road during the containment enforcement, the move has had economic implications especially because transporters did not get any subsidies. Adding that they have to work so that their wives and children can eat.

As of April 8, only 93 cases of the virus with zero death and 11 recoveries.