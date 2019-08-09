Liverpool beat Norwich 4-1 in EPL opener

Liverpool scored four first-half goals as they started the new Premier League season with a blistering performance to demolish newly-promoted Norwich City at Anfield.

Norwich captain Grant Hanley scored the opening goal of the top-flight season when he sliced Divock Origi’s cross into his own net before Mohamed Salah opened his account after a pass by Roberto Firmino.

German midfielder Marco Stipermann forced a fine save by Reds keeper Alisson before an unmarked Virgil van Dijk headed the third from Salah’s corner, Origi nodding the fourth after a stunning pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Teemu Pukki’s composed finish reduced the deficit after Liverpool lost Alisson to injury, the Brazil keeper replaced by new signing Adrian after slipping while taking a first-half goal-kick.

There was a carnival atmosphere at Anfield for Liverpool’s first home game since beating Tottenham in the Champions League final on 1 June and Jurgen Klopp’s side responded with a superb display.

They might have won by a more handsome margin as Tim Krul palmed Origi’s attempt onto the bar after making a brilliant save to keep out Firmino’s ferocious volley. Krul also did well to keep out Alexander-Arnold’s late free-kick.

Any fears Liverpool might be suffering a hangover after missing out to Manchester City by one point in the race for last season’s title were quickly dispelled as the Reds started their quest to win a first top-flight title in 30 years in style.

