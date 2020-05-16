LIVE: #WorldCupAtHome | Brazil v Colombia (Brazil 2014)

An all-South American encounter is next for the #WorldCupAtHome

Colombia reached the quarter-finals for the first time at Brazil 2014

The hosts had their hands full in their quest for the final four

The knockout phase at the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ began with four of the five remaining South American sides drawn together in a battle for one semi-final place. When Colombia downed Uruguay thanks to James Rodriguez’s FIFA Puskas Award-winning strike and Brazil outlasted Chile with penalty shoot-out heroics, it set up a highly-anticipated quarter-final in Fortaleza.

A Seleção were playing to keep their dream alive of hoisting the World Cup on home soil. Los Cafeteros were in the quarter-finals for the first time, desperate for their dream run to continue. A roaring crowd at Estadio Castelao ratcheted up the intensity.

