LIVE: #WorldCupAtHome | Argentina v England (France 1998)

  • Thrilling chapter in an intercontinental rivalry is next for #WorldCupAtHome
  • Goal-packed opening led to a penalty shoot-out between Argentina and England
  • Catch the France 1998 classic on FIFA TV this Saturday 25 April

Ready to be transported back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup France™? Our #WorldCupAtHome treat this Saturday is a breathless knockout round meeting featuring Argentina and England in Saint Etienne.

Four first-half goals, a second-half red card for David Beckham and a penalty shoot-out that saw control swing back and forth made for one of France ‘98’s most exciting matches. Get another look at Michael Owen’s renowned, slaloming goal and Carlos Roa’s shot-stopping skills.

Tab over to FIFATV on YouTube at 18:00 CEST on 25 April for our second of four #WorldCupAtHome features this week. You can also jump back into past matches with this playlist.

Join in

  • Tune into FIFATV on YouTube for Argentina-England (France 1998) at 18:00 CEST on Saturday 25 April, and get in on the conversation in the live chat during the game
  • Follow along for more coverage–including exclusive video, wallpaper graphics and more–on our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels
  • Engage with us and other fans on social media using #WorldCupAtHome
  • Immediately after the game, vote for your Moment of the Match on Twitter
