LIVE: Egypt vs. Zimbabwe underway

The Africa Cup of Nations will kick-off on Friday evening with the much anticipated match between the Egyptian Pharaohs and the Zimbabwe Warriors.

The tournament is historic for several reasons including the fact that 24 teams are participating for the first time, and it is being held in the June/July window rather than January/February.

All set for Egypt vs. Zimbabwe

Al Sisi’s welcome and colourful ceremony – Video

Cameroon players strike

Predictions: Zimbabwe vs Egypt

Egypt vs. Zimbabwe underway

45’: HALF TIME, Egypt lead by a lone goal scored by Trezeguet.

#Egypt up by a goal #AFCON2019 #7 Trezeguet finally beats goalkeeper Sibanda who has been keeping the #WarriorsShall in the game from the word go#EGYZIM pic.twitter.com/oYklkyvDD6 — africanews (@africanews) June 21, 2019

42‘: Egypt pressing for a second as the game rolls towards the half way mark. Salah still pulling strings to help bolster the lead. Still 1-0 to the hosts.

41’: Egypt take the lead through Trezeguet

The two sides had had a fairly balanced exchange as Billiat forced a save from Egypt goalie Elshenawy. But at the other end the Egyptians manage to get the much needed goal.

24’: Rare attack at the other end as Zimbabwe’s attempt on goal is blocked, relief for Team Egypt and the fans.

22’: Egypt still piling on the pressure with repeated incursions into the Zimbabwean area.

#AFCON2019 LIVE:

Busy opening minutes for Zimbabwe’s goalie Edmore Sibanda, keeping out the Egyptian onslaught. LIVE PAGE: https://t.co/nhWOOdJYw7 pic.twitter.com/N7Feui00ca — africanews (@africanews) June 21, 2019

15’: Huge pressure from Egypt but the Zimbabweans holding out fairly well.

10’: The home side appear the busiest in search for an early lead that could add to the pressure the Warriors of Zimbabwe are already faced with. But the goalkeeper thwarting repeated Egyptian incursions.

No way through for Egypt so far ❎❎❎#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/H9LRU3purI — Goal (@goal) June 21, 2019

3’: Early pressure from hosts: Salah set up two crossing chances in the first two minutes; however, Zimbabwe’s goalkeeper clears both headers.

Line up for opening game: Egypt vs. Zimbabwe

Al-Sisi welcomes guests to their second home

Among the dignitaries in the VIP box at the Cairo International Stadium for the opening ceremony were the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi – the only person who delivered a message of welcome.

The other African president sighted ins Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi. FIFA president Gianni Infantino was president along with CAF president Ahmad Ahmad. Other big wigs of CAF and the Egyptian FA were also present.

Relive the opening ceremony here:

Expectations for the opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the tournament will be graced by several high profile personalities including FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Nigeria’s legendary musician Femi Kuti.

Femi Kuti, will perform the official song of this year’s AFCON, along with Egypt’s Hakim and Ivory Coast’s Dobet Gnahore.

The official song is titled ‘Metgameen’ which translates as ‘We Are Together’.

Poll: Zimbabwe vs Egypt

Will the Egyptian Pharaohs open their quest for a record eighth #AFCON2019 title with a win or will the Zimbabwe Warriors upset the hosts? Share with us your prediction for the opening game that kicks off in a few hours. Zimbabwe vs Egypt; who do you predict will win? — africanews (@africanews) June 21, 2019

Live Updates