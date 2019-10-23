LIST: African presidents, PMs attending Russia – Africa summit

Close to 50 African leaders were expected to be in Russia’s Black Sea city of Sochi for the first ever Russia – Africa forum, the Kremlin announced weeks back.

The forum expected to run between October 23 – 24 event is part of Moscow’s ambitious push for influence and business in Africa.

The Russians have by this move joined a field that includes the United States, China, Japan and to a large extent the United Kingdom and France.

List of African leaders at Russia Africa Summit

Over a twenty African presidents, vice presidents, Prime Ministers, Ministers and other government representatives are currently in Sochi at the start of the two-day forum. Amongst them are:

Alpha Conde, Guinea

Filipe Nyusi, Mozambique

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa

Peter Mutharika, Malawi

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Mali

Teodoro Obiang Nguema, Equatorial Guinea

Roch Marc Kabore, Burkina Faso

Yoweri Museveni, Uganda

Paul Kagame, Rwanda

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana

Julius Maada Bio, Sierra Leone

Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe

Andry Rajoelina, Madagascar

Adama Barrow, The Gambia

Mohamed Cheik El Ghouzani, Mauritania

Mohamed Abdulahi Farmaajo, Somalia

Idris Deby Itno, Chad

Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan

Abdelkader Bensaleh, Algeria

Denis Sassou Nguesso, Republic of Congo

Hage Geingob, Namibia

Fayez Serraj, Libya

Ismail Omar Guelleh, Djibouti

Joao Manuel Lourenco, Angola

Faustin Archange Touadera, Central African Republic

Felix Tshisekedi, Democratic Republic of Congo

Faure Gnassingbe, Togo

Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya

Jewel Howard Taylor, Liberia vice-president

Julien Nkoghe, Gabon Prime Minister

Kassim Majaliwa, Tanzania Prime Minister

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia Prime Minister

Osman Saleh, Eritrea Foreign Affairs Minister

Aside the annual and extraordinary African Union summits which have pooled together dozens of presidents in one place, presidential inaugurations have also allowed leaders to meet every now and then.

In the area of overseas cooperation between Africa and other nations, the 2019 Tokyo International Conference on African Development, TICAD, was the most recent such gathering.

The Forum for China Africa Cooperation, FOCAC, in 2018, was also very well attended with records showing that only six presidents missed the Beijing meeting.

#FOCAC Presidential Quiz

Almost all #African presidents / Prime Ministers are currently in #Beijing, #China for #FOCAC2018 summit.

With the photo as guide:

1 – Locate your president – tell us his name, the country

2 – On which row is he stationed? ??? pic.twitter.com/8FYVxFrjk2 — africanews (@africanews) September 3, 2018

For Moscow, the prize is greater political influence on a continent with 54 United Nations member states, sprawling mineral wealth, and potentially lucrative markets for Russian-manufactured weapons.

The world’s largest wheat exporter, Russia is also looking to ramp up its supplies of grain and fertilizer to meet demand that is rising in step with Africa’s booming population.