Lionel Messi wins his sixth Ballon d’Or trophy

Lionel Messi of Barcelona has won been named the winner of the 2019 Ballon d’Or trophy.

That is his sixth Ballon d’Or trophy, the most won by any player in history.

Lionel Messi’s previous wins came in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Messi was involved in 63 goals in 2019 for his Spanish club Barcelona and Argentina. He scored 46 goals and made 17 assists, averaging 1’17 per game.

He beat competition from Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane and rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s win in 2008 while playing for Manchester United remains the last time a player from outside La Liga took the win.

Lionel Messi Virgil van Dijk Cristiano Ronaldo Sadio Mane Mo Salah Kylian Mbappe Alisson Robert Lewandowski Bernardo Silva Riyad Mahrez

Source: Africafeeds.com