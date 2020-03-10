Libyan rebel chief ready to sign U.N. peace pact – French presidency

Libyan rebel chief Khalifa Haftar has expressed readiness to sign a document drafted by the United Nations to restore calm in the country.

He was speaking Monday during a meeting in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, the presidency (Elysée Palace) said.

Haftar emphasized that his commitment would cease if armed groups that support the internationally recognised government of unity failed to respect it.

Discussions between the two men also focused on oil affected by the port blockade, and the involvement of foreign countries in Libya, according to the French Presidency.

Paris supports efforts undertaken by the UN in favour of a ceasefire and the launch of an inter-Libyan political dialogue which is still at an impasse.

Since 4 April 2019, Haftar’s forces have been conducting an offensive in an attempt to take Tripoli, the seat of the National Unity Government (GNU), led by Fayez Sarraj and recognized by the United Nations.