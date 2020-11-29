Libyan MPs vow to ‘’end division’’

Some 123 Libyan legislators have pledged to “end the divisions” that undermine their country. At a meeting held between 23-28 November in Tangiers, Morocco, the law makers said they would begin by convening the elected parliament as soon as they return home.

The House of Representatives has not met for two years, as the North African nation has been hit by violence and chaos since the toppling and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

“For the time being, the meeting’s results are very good. We agreed to meet in Ghadames (city at the Libya-Tunisia border, ed.) to unify the legislative power, for us to continue working on unifying the divided institutions, to ensure that our country is stable and to get rid of foreign intervention as best as possible”, said MP Rabiaa Abou Ras.

Her fellow colleague, Member of Parliament for Tabrouk, Abdenabi Salhine said ‘’we need an executive power that will help unify the divided institutions in Libya, and that same power will try to alleviate the suffering of Libyan citizens who suffer from lack of liquidity, gas, electricity, and gasoline.”

Two rival administrations have been vying for control of the country. These are the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and the eastern administration supported by part of the elected parliament.

The house is deeply divided, with sessions taking place in parallel in the east and west.

At the end of five days of talks in Tangier, Morocco, 123 of the parliament’s 180 members pledged on Saturday to put an end to “hate speech” and “divisions” that undermine Libyan institutions.

They vowed to hold “parliamentary elections and to complete the transition as soon as possible.’’

