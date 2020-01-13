Libya truce: Russia, Turkish officials meet

The Turkish foreign and defence ministers met head of Libya’s UN-backed government in Moscow Monday.

Mevlüt Çavu-şo-ğlu and Hulusi Akar sat down for talks with Fayez Sarraj as part of a series of meetings after a truce proposed by Russia and Turkey that began Sunday.

It’s the first break in fighting in months.

Russia is hosting the meetings which are being closely coordinated with Turkey. Sarraj will meet his rival Khalifa Haftar later on Monday.

The truce came as Libya’s civil war was on the brink of a major escalation.

Various foreign players back Libya’s two rival governments. They have recently been stepping up involvement in the oil-rich nation’s conflict.

Libya plunged into turmoil after the 2011 civil war that ousted and killed long-time leader Moammar Gadhafi.

