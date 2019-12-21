Libya govt seeks security cooperation against rebel Haftar’s advance

The internationally backed government in Libya is seeking help from some allies to help control the activities of rebel chief Khalifa Marshall.

The Tripoli-based government has subsequently sent an invitation to the US seeking bilateral security agreements to help repel the offensive of Haftar on Tripoli.

Turkey had already taken the lead by signing a military cooperation agreement that will allow it to intervene directly and more intensely in Libya.

In letters addressed to the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Algeria and Turkey, the head of the Government of National Accord, GNA, Fayez Al-Sarraj, urged these “friendly countries to activate the security cooperation agreements,” according to a statement consulted by AFP.

GNA Prime Minister Sarraj called on the five countries “to cooperate and coordinate” with the GNA in the fight against “terrorist organizations, including the Islamic state (IS) and al-Qaeda.

The UN mission in Libya is on record to have said it regrets “the growing foreign interference in Libya” and believes that there is no military solution to the Libyan crisis.