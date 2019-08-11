Libya: 3 U.N. staff killed in Benghazi car bomb explosion

Three U.N staff have been killed in a car bomb explosion in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi.

The three U.N. staff were killed alongside two other mission members on Saturday, the United Nations said.

The attack came as the United Nations was brokering a truce in the capital Tripoli, where the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) force launched a surprise attack in April.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack in a statement.

The African Union has also condemned the attack.

I condemn in the strongest possible terms, the car bomb attack in #Benghazi, #Libya, that killed five people, including UN personnel. My most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish for a swift recovery to those injured. — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) August 11, 2019

The explosion happened in front of a shopping mall and bank resulting injuries to 10 people including children.

Meanwhile the U.N has welcomed a truce agreed by Libya’s main warring parties during the three-day Muslim festival Eid al-Adha.

The truce involves the UN-backed Government of National Accord and the rogue general, Khalifa Haftar.

Hafta is a former officer in Muammar Gaddafi’s army who wants to topple the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

The battle over Tripoli started in April this year has also led to the displacement of millions with thousands sustaining injuries.

Libya has been in turmoil since the overthrow of longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country is ruled by factions.

Eastern Libyan forces have been marching towards the centre of Tripoli for months now seeking to take control of the city.

Source: Africafeeds.com