Liberian journalists protest alleged police harassment

Liberian journalists took to the streets of the capital, Monrovia on Thursday to denounce alleged harassment by security forces. The protest follows the death of journalist Zenu Koboi last month.

Charles Coffey is President of the Press Union of Liberia.

“The Press Union of Liberia calls on the President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah, to commission a wide-ranging and transparent investigation into the accused security agencies and their officers complicit in these wanton human rights violations, in order to penalize those found guilty”, Coffey said.

Next Wednesday, you will receive a response from the government.

Determined, the journalists did not rule out referring the matter to the ECOWAS officials. The Liberian authorities have promised to look into the matter.

“Next Wednesday, you will receive a response from the government. Thank you for coming and I wish you good luck”, said Nathaniel McGill, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

In December 2018, George Weah promised to guarantee 100% freedom of expression and freedom of the press. He’s accused of been slow to deliver on those promises.

AFP