Let’s tackle global temperature rise – UN

United Nations climate chief, Patricia Espinosa on Monday declared a climate emergency at a climate change conference in Bonn, Germany.

She stressed the need to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, fearing ‘troubling times’ ahead.

‘’This is a climate emergency and we need action now, we cannot wait any longer and therefore these subsidiary meetings provides excellent opportunities to make progress,‘’ she said.

The climate chief called on institutions and stakeholders to speed-up and scale-up action towards achieving the set global temperature limit of 1.5.

‘’We need to get to the 1.5 goal. We need to create the tools and instruments that will allow all countries around the world and not only governments, but all stakeholders have the capacity to do the deep transformations that is required,’’she added.

At the meeting, she also applauded the efforts of some climate change groups; referencing ‘’Fridays for Future’’ movement and Active Youth against Climate Change.

According to reports, global warming above the 1.5 degree line could lead to severe heat waves, the decline in the global fishery catch, and poverty.