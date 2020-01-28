Leprosy re-emerges as global health challenge [The Morning Call]

Leprosy, an infectious disease that causes severe, disfiguring skin sores and nerve damage in the arms, legs, and skin areas around the body has re-emerged as a global health challenge.

“Too many women and children affected by leprosy – also known as Hansen’s disease – are victims of stereotypes, physical and verbal abuse, delays of diagnosis and lack of adequate care”. UN Special Rapporteur on the elimination of discrimination against persons affected by leprosy and their family members Alice Cruz said this on Sunday as the globe marked World Leprosy Day.

The day was observed to raise awareness about the disease and those affected by it.