Launch of 2019 Africa Regional Integration Index

WHO: Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), African Development Bank, African Union Commission (AUC).

WHAT: Webinar to launch Africa Regional Integration Index (ARII 2019) report

WHERE: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

WHEN: 22 May 2020; 13:00 (Addis Ababa time)

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Development Bank and the African Union Commission (AUC) will jointly host a webinar to launch the second Africa Regional Integration Index (ARII 2019) on Friday, 22 May 2020.

The Africa Regional Integration Index assesses the regional integration status and efforts of member states of the eight regional economic communities recognised by the African Union.

Regional integration holds tremendous promise for Africa and the ARII’s role is to provide benchmarking and monitoring data that policymakers can use to realise that promise.

The webinar also presents an opportunity to discuss the key findings and recommendations of the report.

To participate in the webinar, please click here: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting