Last-gasp Donovan saves USA on memorable night

Ten years ago today Landon Donovan saved the USA

His late winner against Algeria was one of South Africa 2010’s standout moments

Relive the highlights of a memorable day for US Soccer above

Landon Donovan’s stoppage-time winner for USA against Algeria in the final matchday of Group C was one of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa™’s most enduring moments.

Donovan’s last-gasp goal secured a 1-0 victory that saw USA qualify for the Round of 16 as winners of Group C, the first time the nation had won a World Cup group since 1930. Watch the highlights above to relive one of the USA’s most famous World Cup moments.

“Part of the way my brain has always worked is I’m always thinking about what’s next,” Donovan recently said on the Fútbol with Grant Wahl Podcast. “I’ve never watched the Algeria game or any of my World Cup games aside from a little bit of tape right after to prepare for the next game I’ve never gone back and watched those games. I will at some point.”

Chances are Donovan will be reliving a special World Cup moment for the first time ten years to the day.