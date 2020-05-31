Lagos hosts drive-in concert to reinvigorate entertainment sector

The Lagos State Government said it hosted a premier and innovative drive-in concert to reinvigorate the entertainment sector in the state.

Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, said in a statement on Sunday that the agency supervised the drive-in concert to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The innovative drive-in concert was organised by Lapazio Lifestyles and Entertainment Group at the Bay Lounge, Admiralty Way, Lekki.

Fasawe said the concert was given the green light by the state government and adequately supervised for total compliance with all stipulated safety guidelines.

According to her, the state government was beginning to ease the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and safely reinvigorate the entertainment landscape after a long break.

She said: The drive-in concert event is globally accepted as a new model for hosting safe entertainment events.

“Lagos, being a prime destination for entertainment and leisure events in Africa, should not be left behind in this new trend that ensures that fans connect with their favourite musicians or idols without breaking COVID-19 safety and environmental regulations.

“Society benefits from entertainment; it adds structure to our social lives. Our goal is to ensure that the entertainment world can operate in a safe and healthy environment to create lasting positive memories, as we adjust to the post COVID-19 lifestyle.”

The General Manager said though the event was successful, there was still room for improvement.

She said the agency intended to do a thorough evaluation of the event and subsequently come up with a more robust plan for the future, while extending the scheme to other relevant sectors.

“Our goal is to support the entertainment sector in tandem with outlined social distancing and environmental protocols which will attract heavy sanction if violated or defaulted flagrantly to serve as a deterrent to others,” Fasawe said.

She said the event was a test run for the new normal and the success recorded was a win for all and guide for future events in the state.

The General Manager said Lagos placed a high premium on the lives of all its residents, thus the need to adopt new approaches that safeguarded the citizenry.

The event had about 50 vehicles in attendance, parked in line with physical distancing guidelines recommended by the government.

The attendees were safely seated in their vehicles enjoying the tunes of popular musician Mayokun within the marked spaces.

It was supervised by officers of the Lekki Zonal Office of LASEPA, led by Yetunde Atoyebi, in line with the monitoring guidelines and mandate of the agency.