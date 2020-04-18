Lady Gaga to lead One World: Together At Home Global Special to Air on Saturday, April 18 – in Celebration and Support of Healthcare Workers

Submitted By Allan Kamau

GLOBAL CITIZEN ANNOUNCES NEW ARTISTS TO JOIN THE ‘ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME’ GLOBAL SPECIAL TO CELEBRATE AND SUPPORT HEALTHCARE WORKERS IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

One World: Together At Home Global Special to Air on Saturday, April 18 in Celebration and Support of Healthcare Workers, Broadcast to Feature Real Experiences from Doctors, Nurses and Families Around the World

One World: Together At Home drives private sector leaders to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, Powered by the UN Foundation

Eight Hour Globally Streamed Event Expands Artist Lineup to Help Uplift Local and Regional Charities that Provide Food, Shelter and Healthcare to Those that Need Help Most

Financial Commitments to Support the COVID-19 Response Effort from Analog Devices, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, GlaxoSmithKline, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo,

Procter & Gamble, State Farm ®, Target, Teneo, Verizon, Vodafone

and WW International, Inc.

(April 18th, 2020 – New York, NY) – International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced an expanded list of artists that will appear in the One World: Together At Home global broadcast special, being held in support of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic being led by the World Health Organization.

The newly announced artists include, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham. Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the artists announced today join a lineup of entertainers who were unveiled last week that includes, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

One World: Together At Home will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of ‘The Tonight Show,’ Jimmy Kimmel of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and Stephen Colbert of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ Friends from Sesame Street will also be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world to take meaningful actions that increase support for the global COVID-19 response.

Leading up to the global broadcast special, there will be a six hour streamed event, curated from around the world, to support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines. The One World: Together At Home streamed event will reach millions around the world digitally, and will include performances and appearances from Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jassmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero. The digital stream will be available on Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

As part of the One World: Together At Home campaign brands including, Analog Devices, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, GlaxoSmithKline, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, State Farm ®, Target, Teneo, Verizon, Vodafone and WW International, Inc. have supported the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO and regional charities that are working to meet immediate COVID-19-related needs locally.

“We are grateful to the private sector who have listened to the public’s call for action and come together to support the global response to COVID-19. This pandemic is too large for governments to tackle alone,” said HUGH EVANS, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen. “We are also incredibly grateful for the continued support from the artist community to make ‘One World: Together At Home’ a moment of global unity. Our hope for the special is that everyone will come away believing that we, as a shared humanity, can emerge from this moment forever grateful for the work of doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store workers, and all those who are the backbone of our communities.”

One World: Together at Home will air on Saturday, April 18, 2020 (8:00-10:00 PM, live ET | check listings for local start times) on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Additional international broadcasters include AXS TV, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE. The digital stream will begin at 2:00 PM ET and will inspire unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19.

At this critical moment in history, Global Citizen is also calling on individuals, governments, and philanthropists to join and support immediate COVID-19 response efforts. Changemakers, investors and foundation leaders are being urged to actualize their giving and invest quickly in related efforts, like stronger health systems and vaccine development.

Last month in response to the global pandemic, Global Citizen launched an urgent campaign in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. Calling on individuals to take action and asking world leaders and corporations to support the response with sufficient resources, Global Citizens from over 150 countries around the world have taken hundreds of thousands of actions in support of the response fund. For information about how to tune in and take action, visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

For more information about Global Citizen and their campaign to support the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

To learn more about WHO’s response to the pandemic, and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, please go to www.who.int/COVID-19, and follow @WHO on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Where to view:

Canal+

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 9-11 p.m. CET

How: Tune in on channels Canal+ Ouest and Canal+ Centre

Multichoice

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: Tune into the digital livestream on April 18, from 8 p.m. CAT to 2 a.m. on April 19, and the broadcast from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. on April 19.

How: Tune in via Vuzu Domestic and Vuzu Africa (DSTV channel 116)

Viacom Africa — Bet and Comedy Central

What: Broadcast

When: April 20, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. CAT

How: Tune in on BET or Comedy Central

Viacom Africa — DStv Now and Showmax

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 2 – 4 a.m. CAT

How: Tune in on DStv or Showmax

Viacom Africa — MTV Africa/ MTV Base

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 9 – 11 p.m. CAT

How: Tune in on MTV Africa or MTV