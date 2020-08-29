Korede Bello Reveals What He Would Be Doing If He Was Not A Musician

Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, has revealed what profession he would be into if he was not a musician. The Mavin Records signed artist took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to make this revelation.

His tweet reads:

“If I wasn’t a musician I most likely would have been a neuroscientist, kindA”

Korede Bello became a pop sensation in 2014 after he was featured on Mavin Records’ joint single, ‘Doro Bucci’.

He went on to release singles such as ‘African Princess’ and ‘Somebody Great’ featuring Asa.

Read Also: Korede Bello Explains Who Shouldn’t Be In A Relationship (Photo)

He, however, became more popular after he released his hit single, ‘Godwin’. Although ‘Godwin’ was a hit song, he currently has 104 million views on YouTube for his music video, ‘Do Like That’.

See his tweet below: