Kizz Daniel Joins American Record Label, Empire (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and Flyboi INC boss, Kizz Daniel has signed a new deal with American record label and publishing company, EMPIRE.

This new development comes one week to the release his album, ”King Of Love“.

According to the reports, the music company houses Nigerian singer, Olamide and international artists such as Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Duval, and Fat Joe.

A recent check on the singer’s Instagram page confirms that the move has been made.

The singer shared an image of himself being welcomed by the record label with a caption which reads;

“New family @empire

__

1 week to KOL #KOL2020❤️ – June 25th”

The record label also took to their social media page to welcome the ‘Woju’ crooner.

See the singer’s post below: