Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge grabs top state award

Kipchoge received the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.) award during the country’s national Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa.

Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya is the highest category of presidential awards.

The Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.) is often given to top state officials like the Deputy President, Speakers of Parliament, Cabinet Secretaries, the First Lady, the wife of the Deputy President, Head of Public Service and the Kenya Defence Forces’ (KDF) Chief of Staff.

This month Eliud Kipchoge become the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours.

He covered the 42.2km distance in one hour 59 minutes 40 seconds in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Austria’s capital, Vienna.

It will not be recognised as the official marathon world record but the Kenyan has been celebrated for his achievement.

Kenyans must emulate Kipchoge

President Kenyatta on the back of Kipchoge’s achievement urged Kenyans to emulate him.

“His latest conquest shows that through integrity, hard work and commitment to excellence we can achieve all we set our minds to do. I urge all Kenyans to follow Kipchoge’s example and become Shujaas in their respective fields,” Uhuru said.