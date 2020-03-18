Kenya’s coronavirus cases reach 7, govt declares ‘Day of Prayer’

Kenya recorded its 7th COVID-19 case on Wednesday. Signifying an addition of three to the tally of four as at Tuesday March 17.

Speaking at a press conference, the country’s Health Cabinet Secretary said all the cases were imported into the country.

The three newly confirmed cases are of a Burundian national who arrived in Kenya from Dubai on March 17 and a couple from Spain, who arrived on March 4.

Mutahi Kagwe, the Cabinet Secretary told the press: “Only Kenyan citizens and any foreigners with a valid residence permit will be allowed to enter the country, provided that they self quarantine or go to a government-designated quarantine facility.

“May I also add at this point that where the Public Health Act has been invoked, quarantine is not a voluntary measure. It is a mandatory measure that can result in a large fine and imprisonment. This measure at the airport is going to be further instituted by making people who enter the country swear a legal document that they will comply with what they are supposed to do,” he stressed.

The spread of the virus has led to the closure of borders, and distribution of testing kids in all 47 counties of the country. President Kenyatta has declared coming Saturday as a Day of Prayer to seek divine intervention amid the crisis.