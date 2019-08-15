Kenyan wedding turns tragic as guests suffer food poisoning

A Kenyan wedding turned tragic last weekend after one of the guests died from food poisoning.

40 others were also hospitalized after eating food supplied by a restaurant for the wedding in Nairobi.

Kenya’s Star newspaper reports that many of the guests suffered from cholera.

The groom, Wilson Wamunyu and his wife Sarah are reported to have survived the cholera scare.

They have already traveled for their honeymoon in Dubai after the wedding on Saturday.

Samson Mathu, the groom’s brother told the newspaper that their 89 year old grandfather succumbed to cholera on Tuesday at Mt Kenya Hospital.

“We have written to the food supplier to demand answers,” Mathu said.

The food was supplied by Hot Dishes, a Nairobi-based restaurant with outdoor catering services.

Food was served to a total of 450 guests.

The Star newspaper said the food served consisted of vegetable salad, mixed vegetables, vegetable rice, beef, mukimo, njahi, rice and chapati among other dishes.

Kenya has been on high alert over Cholera outbreak after major cases were recorded in March this year.

