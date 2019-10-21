Kenyan man stabs and kills friend over termites meal

A Kenyan man on Sunday stabbed and killed his friend after a scuffle broke out over a meal of termites.

The incident which occurred in the Tharaka-Nithi County shocked many residents.

The deceased, Daniel Mutiria Cece, 36, was allegedly stabbed four times in the stomach and chest by his friend, Muriungi Kiyogere, 35.

Tharaka South Police Commander Kiprop Rutto confirmed the incident to local media and added that the suspect escaped from irate residents after committing the crime.

“The suspect escaped the wrath of the villagers and surrendered at the station where he confessed to stabbing the deceased,” Mr Rutto was quote by Daily Nation to have said.