Kenyan man ‘comes back to life’ in mortuary

Kenyans were left shocked after a man reported to be critically ill and declared dead regained consciousness at the morgue.

The man called Peter Kigen, 32 had collapsed in his house and was rushed to hospital.

He was pronounced dead and morgue attendants were preparing to embalm him when he regained consciousness.

Mortuary attendants were getting ready to embalm Peter Kigen’s body when they noticed some movements.https://t.co/XJEd0rZmm0 — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) November 26, 2020

Peter Kigen was presumed dead on Tuesday by staff at Kapkatet hospital, in Kericho county in Kenya.

He was then transferred to the morgue, according to local media to be embalmed.

Kigen’s younger brother who took Mr Kigen to hospital told the Standard newspaper that a nurse had told him the patient had died before they arrived at the casualty department.

Meanwhile the hospital’s superintendent, Gilbert Cheruiyot, told journalists that the patient’s relatives did not wait for a certification of death before moving him to the morgue.

The patient, reported to suffer a chronic illness, told journalists after the incident that he was “happy to be alive and vowed to dedicate his life to evangelism”.

Local channel Citizen TV shared a video of the patient’s address to journalists in Swahili.

[embedded content]

Source: Africafeeds.com