Kenya to close entertainment venues for census exercise

Kenyan officials have announced that all entertainment venues including bars will be closed nationwide for a census exercise scheduled for August 24-25.

The decision was announced by the country’s interior ministry as it hopes it will help get the participation of many Kenyans.

Originally the plan was to shut such entertainment venues in just one county, Machakos but now it covers all 47 counties.

The Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i said on Thursday that the all bars must shut at 17:00 local time on Saturday and Sunday.

He said this should make it easier for census officials to count citizens in the evenings.

But the move means some soccer fans in Kenya may not be able to watch their favourite teams play.

On social media people are using the hashtag #census2019 to express their concerns.

Mr Matiangi on Saturday Liverpool will be playing Arsenal. That match is bigger than Kenyan government and the census itself….if you don’t allow us watch that game in clubs and go home by 9pm. Then we won’t open our doors for ur people #census2019 — Iam wycliffe (@WycliffeIam) August 21, 2019

Preparations for census are in High gear. If we can’t go to the bar, then we will bring the bar to us.

Waititu’s doctrine. #Census2019. pic.twitter.com/cpaovorvrU — Hon. William Chepkut (@Chepkut_William) August 21, 2019

We have extremely stupid leaders. How do you shutdown businesses that depend on weekends to make money? Hao watu watakula numbers? #census2019 pic.twitter.com/JTsOzTJtQ1 — Nahashon Diaz (@DiazNash) August 21, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com