You are here
Africa East Africa Featured World 

Kenya to close entertainment venues for census exercise

Village Reporter , , , , ,

Kenyan officials have announced that all entertainment venues including bars will be closed nationwide for a census exercise scheduled for August 24-25.

The decision was announced by the country’s interior ministry as it hopes it will help get the participation of many Kenyans.

Originally the plan was to shut such entertainment venues in just one county, Machakos but now it covers all 47 counties.

The Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i said on Thursday that the all bars must shut at 17:00 local time on Saturday and Sunday.

He said this should make it easier for census officials to count citizens in the evenings.

But the move means some soccer fans in Kenya may not be able to watch their favourite teams play.

On social media people are using the hashtag #census2019 to express their concerns.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Please follow and like us:
error

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.