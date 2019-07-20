Kenya launches Africa’s largest wind farm

Kenya officially launched Africa’s largest wind power plant on Friday. The project is located in Kenya’s north and already provides nearly a fifth of the country’s energy needs.

With a 365-turbine sprawling wind farm on the eastern shore of Lake Turkana, the project provides 310 megawatts of renewable energy to the national grid of East Africa’s most dynamic economy.

It is the largest private investment in Kenya’s history.

“It’s euphoric, you’re start what was a dream, putting together the largest private sector investment in the history of a country that comprises the largest wind farm on the continent. In an area that is what you see here. And finally, you are able to generate and produce the power”, said Rizwan Fazal, Executive Director of the Lake Turkana Project.

Kenya already produces most of its energy from hydroelectric power, geo-thermal or wind power. This new plant is part of its commitment to produce 100% of its energy from renewable sources by 2020.

The $680 million project received a $200 million loan from the European Union and funding from a consortium of European and African companies.

“Today, we again raise the bar for the continent as we unveil Africa’s single largest wind farm, the Lake Turkana Wind Project.”, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

However, environmental activists accused the government of betrayal with a coal-fired power plant project on the Lamu County coast, which has been suspended by the courts and is considered unnecessary by some.

