Kenya: Fart compels speaker to halt assembly sitting

A foul smell as a result of a reported fart has disrupted a Kenyan regional assembly sitting.

The sitting debating the provision of market stalls was halted on the orders of the Speaker.

Assembly member Julius Gaya drew the attention of the Homa Bay County Assembly speaker to the development which led to finger pointing.

“Honourable Speaker, one of us has polluted the air and I know who it is.”

But the accused member denied being responsible. “I am not the one. I cannot do such a thing in front of my colleagues.”

The assembly members were instructed by the Speaker Edwin Kakach to take a break from the chamber.

“We cannot continue sitting in an environment that smells bad. Bring in air fresheners to make it pleasant.

Get whatever flavour you will find in any office, whether it’s vanilla or strawberry.”

That effort to keep the smell down failed requiring suspension of proceedings for a few hours.

