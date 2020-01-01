Kenya: Diversifying tea production [Business Africa]

In Kenya, tea farmers are looking for alternative sources to fill the economic gap caused by the fall in world market prices.

It is to face these difficulties encountered by the world’s leading tea supplier that Kenyan producers are now experimenting with different varieties of tea, to open up to a new clientele and to protect themselves against price instability.

Senegal: funds for agriculture

*Agro-industrial processing zone, Senegal is embarking on a vast agro-pole project of 88 million euros.

Casamance is the beneficiary of this vast project approved by the African Development Bank.

For a total amount of nearly 88 million euros, the pilot project, which will run for 5 years, will generate 14,500 direct jobs and 35,000 indirect jobs.