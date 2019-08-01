Kenya: 57 students detained for watching porn

According to a Kenyan official, the students detained were from three Nakuru schools.

Three shop-owners were also arrested for allowing the students into their premises and showing them porn.

57 secondary school students in Kenya were detained on Wednesday for watching pornographic content at a business area.

Nakuru East official James Kinari said “After a thorough investigation we discovered that the students have been visiting the premises to watch movies and pornography.”

Gadgets from the premises located in Nakuru’s central business district were confiscated by officials.

The suspects are to be arraigned on Thursday, Daily Nation reported.

Last year Kenya’s government said it intends restricting access to pornographic websites.

The East African nation hopes this will prevent what it calls a surge in pregnancies among schoolchildren.

Kenya’s education officials had said there was a surge in the number of teenagers getting pregnant and dropping out of school.

The country says when teenagers get access to pornographic materials online, they are prone to getting sexually active.

It is not clear how the recent surge in pregnancies in Kenya are linked to teenagers having access to pornographic websites.