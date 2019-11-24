Kenny Ogungbe weighs in on importance of a record label

Kennis Music Chief Executive, Kenny Ogungbe, has weighed in on the relevance of a record label in this era of digital distribution of music, saying that every artiste needs a manager.

The veteran broadcaster and music promoter spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the All Africa Music Awards AFRIMA at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the showbiz entrepreneur, a lot of work and funds go into the making of an artiste which automatically required a team or a record label.

“Some artistes may think they do not need a record label before they can distribute their record, I will like to explain to you what a record label does.

“A record label gives you money to produce your video, promote you and distribute your works.

“Artistry is not just about distribution; you have to produce your video with about two to three million naira.

“You have to take your video to every T.V station; they may charge you for them to play your video a lot. You also have to take your song to over 40 radio stations in Lagos,’’ he said.

Ogungbe told NAN that everything about the commercial growth of the artiste would depend on the first step taken by the artiste.

“If you are an artiste, you want to be your manager and you want to be your record label, it is up to you.

“Some people, when they were growing up had no one to give them money, those are the ones looking for record labels and record labels also look for them.

“So if as an artiste, you think you don’t need records label, good. Spend your money, do your own videos, promote yourself and be your manager.

“Be your road manager and your assistant manager, that is your headache. Even when you are grown, you need people to put your team together.

“That is the mistake we are making when we say we don’t need a record label.

“Even me, I have a manager and I respect him to the highest level. One tree does not make a forest,’’ the Kennis Music CEO said.

