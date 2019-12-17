Kanye West samples Davido’s ‘If’ song as gospel tune for church performance

Davido keeps reaching higher heights with his Afropop music and the latest who couldn’t resist hopping on his song is Kanye West.

The multiple Grammy award-winning rapper and record producer who is now born again and a preacher, with his Christian band, have done a gospel rendition of Davido’s monster hit song “If”.

A video from Kanye’s Sunday service which has surfaced on social media, shows his band performing the song by the Nigerian singer but with the lyrics twisted to preach the gospel.

Davido’s “If” and “Fall” songs have been considered as the biggest afro-pop songs for this decade.

Before Cardi B’s arrival in Africa, she was also tapped jamming to an unreleased remix of Davido’s “fall” which she was featured on.

However, Kanye has taken his Afropop vibe to the alter, watch the video below.

