Jose Mourinho finally gets a job for the season

Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has landed a job for the 2019/20 Premier League season.

The Portuguese has been out of job in the Premier League since last December after Manchester United sacked him.

He has always said he was anxious to return to coaching but has not received the right offer and project yet.

Mourinho has now joined the Sky Sports punditry team for the 2019/20, according to the network.

✍️ NEW SEASON, NEW SIGNING ✍️ Three-time Premier League winner Jose Mourinho will join the Sky Sports team as part of its biggest ever season of football. pic.twitter.com/0XuJgwe0TT — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 10, 2019

His first appearance will be on Sunday when Chelsea visit Manchester United.

Mourinho will make his first appearance in the studio for Chelsea’s visit to Manchester United, live on Super Sunday.https://t.co/5QrBc8oPOf — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 10, 2019

The new Premier League season started on Friday, August 9, with Liverpool beating returnees Norwich City 4-1 at Anfield.

Defending Champions Manchester City also started their title defence with a victory at West Ham, beating them by 5-0.

