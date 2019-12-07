Joe, Paul Dairo, Others for Seyi Sodimu’s Grown  and Sexy Experience Concert in Lagos

By Idowu Sowunmi

All is now set for the Grown and Sexy Experience Concert in Lagos, featuring American RnB superstar, Joe; legendary Nigerian artistes like Paul Play Dairo; Style Plus; and Eldee.

Organised by Afrobeat crooner, Seyi Sodimu, Grown and Sexy Experience Concert, which would hold on December 18 at Eko Hotel Expo Hall in Victoria Island, is expected to create a night of celebration for adult contemporary music featuring seasoned artistes who have been influential in the music industry in Africa and around the world.

“It promises to be a night to remember with over 25 hits combined, spanning over 15 years, from various artistes.

“December in Lagos is such an eventful time, the Grown and Sexy Experience will break the monotony of the season by adding an event that celebrates the music that has been in the fabric of our lives over the years.

“A night of musical elegance and maturity that features music that transcends age, generations, class, experience and tradition,” Sodimu said, while speaking with THISDAY ahead of the show.

He added that “the concert will be enhanced with lights, sound and pyrotechnics to showcase and produce a world class concert experience.”

Sodimu is reputed for his unique method of fusing English, Pidgin English and Yoruba into musical sound.

He is generally considered as a world class artiste, shuttling between Washington DC and Lagos.

Some of his hit songs include: Love Me Jeje Love Me Tender; Money Man; Ayo; Pele Pele; and Sophisticated Woman, featuring Wayne Wonder.

His newest single titled: See My Baby, featuring Wande Cole was released on December 1.